Aaron Rodgers could learn from Jeopardy champ | READER COMMENTARY

I also enjoyed football player Aaron Rodgers’ two-week stint as guest host of Jeopardy! He read the clues well and earned over $236,000 for his chosen charity. However, Mr. Rodgers earned well-deserved notoriety when he misled the public about his vaccination status and did not wear a mask when meeting with members of the media. For this, he received a slap on the wrist by the NFL for violating its COVID-19 rules, which, in turn, earned the ire of the general public. In his commercials for State Farm Insurance, he expects the “Rodgers’ Rate,” a discount due to his celebrity status. Maybe his tongue-in-cheek depiction as an entitled star athlete is not far off the mark.