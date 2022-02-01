Aaron Rodgers could learn from Jeopardy champ | READER COMMENTARY

I enjoyed reading about Amy Schneider’s amazing string of success on “Jeopardy!” (”Schneider: Historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run ‘still a little hard to believe,’” Jan. 30). Many of us loyal viewers of the show rooted regularly for Ms. Schneider during her terrific 40-game consecutive win streak. Combining an incredible knowledge base with an unassuming manner, she was instantly likable. Graceful in defeat, she gave credit to the contestant who ended her historic run. She was also humble in her comments regarding her role as a symbol of achievement for transgender people.
I also enjoyed football player Aaron Rodgers’ two-week stint as guest host of Jeopardy! He read the clues well and earned over $236,000 for his chosen charity. However, Mr. Rodgers earned well-deserved notoriety when he misled the public about his vaccination status and did not wear a mask when meeting with members of the media. For this, he received a slap on the wrist by the NFL for violating its COVID-19 rules, which, in turn, earned the ire of the general public. In his commercials for State Farm Insurance, he expects the “Rodgers’ Rate,” a discount due to his celebrity status. Maybe his tongue-in-cheek depiction as an entitled star athlete is not far off the mark.
Perhaps quarterback Rodgers should take a page from Amy Schneider’s humility playbook. Apparently, he was befuddled that legions of NFL fans, including myself, were rooting against him in this year’s NFL playoffs. The message is simple: The health regulations enacted during a pandemic are made to protect the citizenry. They apply to all of us.
Eugene Wu, Sparks
