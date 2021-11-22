Jefferson’s slave ownership no trivial matter | READER COMMENTARY

Thomas Jefferson had many fine qualities, some probably statue-worthy. He had a snappy prose style, a clever scientific bent and was a pretty good U.S. president (the Louisiana Purchase was particularly crackerjack). But he also quite clearly enjoyed the economic and carnal benefits of owning other human beings. He was a serial rapist (there’s no other word for it) who fathered at least six children, four of whom survived to adulthood and were enslaved by him. He made his own kids his slaves. All of this horror made worse by the fact that Jefferson was extremely well-lettered, brilliant and rational so he had to know that what he was doing was evil, not mitigated by some situational morality that justified America’s “peculiar institution.”