Thomas Jefferson deserved better from New York City Council | READER COMMENTARY

As a former New Yorker, I follow news from that city. And most of it has been wretched. But the denigration of Thomas Jefferson is so sad and speaks volumes about life in 21st century America (”Thomas Jefferson statue evicted from City Hall will go to a museum,” Nov. 15).
For more than a century, the statue of Thomas Jefferson was a defining presence in City Council chambers. Now, because of his unfortunate history as an enslaver, the statue will be relocated to a museum. The action is because council members assert “working under the gaze of Jefferson is uncomfortable and even emotionally painful.” What a shame they don’t know Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence.
One councilmember went so far as to demand the statue be destroyed! Here is a man in desperate need of education. Had the British annihilated our nation’s founders, this aggrieved New York councilmember would not be in his powerful position unless he sang “God Save the Queen.”
It took courage to declare independence from the powerful and vengeful British Empire. And as signer Benjamin Franklin insisted, “We must, indeed, all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately.” And he meant “hang” as meaning by the neck until dead.
Instead of respecting the men who made our nation a reality, Americans want to annihilate their memory. Today, they’re coming for Jefferson. Is George Washington next?
Rosalind Nester, Baltimore
