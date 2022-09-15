In praise of journalists like Jeff German | READER COMMENTARY

The late Jeff German, host of "Mobbed Up," poses with Planet Hollywood, formerly the Aladdin, in the background on the Strip in Las Vegas, on June 2, 2021. Clark County Public Administrator Robert "Rob" Telles has been charged with “premeditated” murder in the stabbing death of German, a Las Vegas investigative reporter who authorities said clawed and fought for his life when he was attacked outside his home. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) (K.M. Cannon/AP)

As someone who often vents through screeds to The Baltimore Sun, I am a big fan of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects a free press. The Fourth Estate, while hardly perfect, remains our most stalwart bulwark against the corruption, incompetence and general outrages of our governing classes and other institutions.

Jeff German, a reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was recently stabbed to death outside his home. An elected politician, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, has been charged in Mr. German’s murder. Mr. German had written articles very critical of Telles and arguably contributed to Telles losing a primary election in June (”Police: Las Vegas journalist Jeff German dies in stabbing outside home,” Sept. 4).

If true, German was a First Amendment martyr like the five employees of the Annapolis-based Capital Gazette, who died in 2018, murdered for doing their jobs, one specifically recognized in the Constitution.

Some usual suspects have criticized the coverage of German’s murder by pointing out that much of the news media have ignored or deeply buried the fact that Telles was a Democrat. Such silliness trivializes the reporter’s heroism. He, by all accounts, was someone who went after political and societal miscreants of all ilk.

Anyway, thank you, Jeff German and Godspeed. One interesting aside to this sad tale, that I hope the deceased would find interesting: Democratic politician Telles has been charged with “murder of an older person with a deadly weapon.” As an older person, I appreciate the — albeit unnecessary — shoutout.

— Jon Ketzner, Cumberland

