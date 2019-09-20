Baltimore needs a strong mayor. Might Ben Jealous be recruited?

Baltimore, the city of my birth and multi-year residency, needs a strong dynamic, no-nonsense, do-it-now major, a William Donald Schaefer who will also focus on poverty, addiction and other ills of the east and west sides. Sadly, no one in the running so far seems the least bit Schaeferesque (“As Council President Scott rolls out campaign for Baltimore mayor, potential rivals take aim,” Sept. 14).
Maybe Sen. Ben Cardin, Rep. Elijah Cummings and other local political heavyweights can try to convince Ben Jealous to reconsider his gubernatorial ambitions. How about urging Cory Booker to move here if his presidential bid comes to a halt? Baltimore surely deserves better than current city office holders, much less gift-card Sheila Dixon.
Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.