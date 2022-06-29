Looking for a good summer read? Peter A. Jay hits the spot | READER COMMENTARY

The last issue of The Baltimore Sun to be printed at Sun Park in Port Covington rolls off the presses on Jan. 30, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

I am writing to recommend a just published book, “Timepieces,” with a three decade collection of elegant, witty and perceptive Baltimore Sun op-ed columns by Peter A Jay. It is a delightful read with Mr. Jay’s smarts expressed in The Sun during its widely respected but still stodgy years (”Peter Jay’s elegant writing and insights now in a book,” April 27). They focus on the Chesapeake Bay and the horse country north of town, but also recall Baltimore during the ‘70s and ‘80s and ‘90s through changing times and such varied characters as East Baltimore’s Sal Spinnato, the late U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes, former Orioles outfielder John Lowenstein, William Donald Schaefer, journalist and educator Tom Horton and ex-governor, ex-treasurer and ex-comptroller J. Millard Tawes.

Reading Jay’s column on striped bass is almost as good as catching one. Reading Jay’s column on burying an old dog is almost as summative as losing any friend yourself. And let Geraldine Ferraro’s vice presidential candidacy evoke Irish poet William Butler Yeat’s “A Prayer for My Daughter.” Not bad at all.

Advertisement

I am treasuring Jay’s book for its no regrets nostalgia and smooth insight and recommend it.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.