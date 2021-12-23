Baltimore needs more like Jason Murphy | READER COMMENTARY

In my community, I see it time and again. A young man is left to raise himself, makes poor decisions, has a child, makes even poorer decisions, then goes to jail. The child support obligation accrues while he is incarcerated so he has to play catch up, but can’t find good employment because no one will hire him. And even if they did, he can’t get a license to get to the job or take a job driving. Housing? How to afford that? And then, because the child support is piling up, the only option the system provides is to threaten — or make good on threats — to incarcerate, making the cycle begin anew.
It breaks my heart to see our people, full of such promise, have their honest attempts to (as we say) “be a good relative” frustrated by pathways designed to produce failure, their hope and faith broken and their potential constrained. This is not the community we should want for ourselves, not only because it is cruel, but because it is unsustainable.
And so it was that I read The Baltimore Sun’s article featuring former Baltimore Raven, Jason Murphy, detailing the no-wrong-door approach he has taken to throwing a wrench into the cycle that the very system tasked with “rehabilitation” greases (”‘I am paying it forward’: Former Ravens player who owns delivery franchise gives second chances to workers with convictions,” Dec. 15). I wish for more like Jason Murphy who provide more than just a chance and employment: They provide dignity, purpose, humanity and the recognition of the worth of each soul.
Kerry Hawk Lessard, Baltimore
The writer is executive director of Native American LifeLines.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.