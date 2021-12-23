Baltimore needs more like Jason Murphy | READER COMMENTARY

In my community, I see it time and again. A young man is left to raise himself, makes poor decisions, has a child, makes even poorer decisions, then goes to jail. The child support obligation accrues while he is incarcerated so he has to play catch up, but can’t find good employment because no one will hire him. And even if they did, he can’t get a license to get to the job or take a job driving. Housing? How to afford that? And then, because the child support is piling up, the only option the system provides is to threaten — or make good on threats — to incarcerate, making the cycle begin anew.