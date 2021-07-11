xml:space="preserve">
Postpone the Olympic games | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 11, 2021 1:18 PM
Deputy Executive Director, Marketing & Senior Director of Ticketing of Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Suzuki Hidenori speaks during a press conference regarding Olympic and Paralympic Games ticket, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers stated that spectators would be barred from most events at the Games after a new state of emergency was announced in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. The state of emergency will run throughout the Olympic Games and remain in place until August 22. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP)
First of all, to plan the Olympics during a pandemic with rising new infections from the Delta variant is ridiculous, and banning fans is ludicrous (“Japan bans Olympic fans in Tokyo,” July 9). The cheering and enthusiasm of the fans are part of the Olympics. All this is going on while Tokyo is put under a state of emergency as the infection spreads.

Poor planning all around for Japan and the International Olympic Committee. The smart thing would be to postpone the games, but, basically, they have come too far to do that, so they will proceed with no fans and the country suffering rising COVID-19 infection numbers.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

