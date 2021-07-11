Postpone the Olympic games | READER COMMENTARY

First of all, to plan the Olympics during a pandemic with rising new infections from the Delta variant is ridiculous, and banning fans is ludicrous (“Japan bans Olympic fans in Tokyo,” July 9). The cheering and enthusiasm of the fans are part of the Olympics. All this is going on while Tokyo is put under a state of emergency as the infection spreads.
Poor planning all around for Japan and the International Olympic Committee. The smart thing would be to postpone the games, but, basically, they have come too far to do that, so they will proceed with no fans and the country suffering rising COVID-19 infection numbers.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
