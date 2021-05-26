A full accounting of D.C. insurrection is in order | READER COMMENTARY

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber to begin the work week at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, May 24, 2021. The House has already voted to approve an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection but the measure faces an uncertain fate in the evenly divided Senate where Republican leader Mitch McConnell is opposed and former President Donald Trump is demanding the effort be quashed. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)