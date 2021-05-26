A full accounting of D.C. insurrection is in order | READER COMMENTARY

My ex-party, the GOP, is staging a cover-up for all the world to see as it becomes unlikely the U.S. Senate will vote to approve a commission to report on the Jan. 6 insurrection (”Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol deserves a bipartisan investigation,” May 25).
Apparently, the current GOP leadership’s greatest fears are found in the truth. The truth about the election, the truth about the insurrection, and the truth about their Dear Leader.
I am appalled that Republican leaders in both chambers have completed the greatest political flip-flop in recent memory. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sold his soul to Donald Trump months ago but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s flip-flop is especially disgusting after his previous professed support for the commission. Just when I think the GOP leadership has hit bottom, they provide ironclad proof that there actually is no bottom.
If the Republicans obstruct this process, then the Democrats can institute an investigation on their own or President Joe Biden can establish an independent commission.
The American people want and deserve a full accounting of the insurrection.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree
