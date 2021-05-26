xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

A full accounting of D.C. insurrection is in order | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 26, 2021 3:03 PM
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber to begin the work week at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, May 24, 2021. The House has already voted to approve an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection but the measure faces an uncertain fate in the evenly divided Senate where Republican leader Mitch McConnell is opposed and former President Donald Trump is demanding the effort be quashed. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber to begin the work week at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, May 24, 2021. The House has already voted to approve an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection but the measure faces an uncertain fate in the evenly divided Senate where Republican leader Mitch McConnell is opposed and former President Donald Trump is demanding the effort be quashed. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

My ex-party, the GOP, is staging a cover-up for all the world to see as it becomes unlikely the U.S. Senate will vote to approve a commission to report on the Jan. 6 insurrection (”Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol deserves a bipartisan investigation,” May 25).

Apparently, the current GOP leadership’s greatest fears are found in the truth. The truth about the election, the truth about the insurrection, and the truth about their Dear Leader.

Advertisement

I am appalled that Republican leaders in both chambers have completed the greatest political flip-flop in recent memory. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sold his soul to Donald Trump months ago but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s flip-flop is especially disgusting after his previous professed support for the commission. Just when I think the GOP leadership has hit bottom, they provide ironclad proof that there actually is no bottom.

If the Republicans obstruct this process, then the Democrats can institute an investigation on their own or President Joe Biden can establish an independent commission.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The American people want and deserve a full accounting of the insurrection.

Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement