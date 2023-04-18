Holding a grudge over Vietnam protester is, in retrospect, a bit sad | READER COMMENTARY

Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on April 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. The 85-year-old actress and activist has admitted that posing for "Hanoi Jane" photo on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun was a "terrible mistake." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

More power to the fellow who enjoys urinating on a photo of Jane Fonda down at the American Legion Hall (”Jane Fonda’s activism was offensive,” April 14). I find her annoying, too, though not quite that annoying.

I also had a buddy get ALS and die, and he was convinced that getting sprayed by Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam was the cause of his terminal illness. The terrible irony, of course, is that the tactical herbicide was used exclusively by American forces.

North Vietnam did not use its planes to spray American troops with Agent Orange. So the grandstanding Fonda could not have flown along on their missions. I believe, in fact, that she argued against Agent Orange’s use back in the day.

Vietnam remains a complicated issue for Baby Boomers. Some believe folks like John McCain were heroes of that era, some believe that folks like Fonda and Muhammed Ali were the real heroes. The war was tragic and its divisiveness is a festering legacy for many Americans. That over 50 years later we still urinate on photos of our favorite villains from that period is more sad than humorous.

— Jon Ketzner, Cumberland

