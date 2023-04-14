Jane Fonda’s activism was offensive | READER COMMENTARY

Actress and anti-war activist Jane Fonda visited Hanoi in 1972. Here, she sits on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft battery singing a song the soldiers had taught her. The trip earned her the nickname "Hanoi Jane" and the enduring scorn of many veterans. (Nihon Denpa News)

While skimming through the sports, obits and puzzles pages, I came across an ad by Stevenson University for guest speakers at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Well, as I glanced at the names, I saw where Jane Fonda will appear as part of the Baltimore Speakers Series on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, and that she is decribed as an activist and film star.

The only picture that comes to mind for me is the one of her in North Vietnam sitting on an anti-aircraft gun pointing at the sky as if to shoot down a U.S. plane or helicopter. As an ex-GI, I didn’t agree with the war either, but I certainly wouldn’t have done that.

Advertisement

A dear friend of mine served in Vietnam in the mid-1960s and was hit with Agent Orange many times while in battle. After coming home, he has suffered many years with illnesses. He has 15 to 20 stents throughout his body, plus many other problems with his eyes and bones. He’s constantly going to the Veterans Affairs hospital.

I always wondered if Jane rode in any of those North Vietnamese planes that dropped the tactical herbicide. I belong to the American Legion, and in the men’s room there are three urinals. The one in the middle has an 8t-inch round sticker with a picture of Jane that says “HANOI JANE TARGET.”

Advertisement

We stand in line to use that one so we can give proper due.

— Buzzy Sperandeo, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.