xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Get vaccinated, Lamar. You owe it to your team | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 29, 2021 2:11 PM
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson speak as players loosen during mandatory organized team activities on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson speak as players loosen during mandatory organized team activities on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

It has been reported that Lamar Jackson is not being allowed to practice due to a negative COVID-19 test (”Lamar Jackson is out for the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID. What’s next for the Ravens?” July 29).

Like most, if not all, Ravens fans, I am also a fan of Mr. Jackson who brings a spark and unbridled enthusiasm to every game. It is his oft-stated goal to bring a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore.

Advertisement

However, that will be difficult to do while inactive. Mr. Jackson owes it to his team to be vaccinated. Until that occurs, any talk of a contract extension should be put on hold so that the team may better evaluate his commitment to it.

William T. Define, Lutherville

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement