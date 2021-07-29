Get vaccinated, Lamar. You owe it to your team | READER COMMENTARY

It has been reported that Lamar Jackson is not being allowed to practice due to a negative COVID-19 test (”Lamar Jackson is out for the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID. What’s next for the Ravens?” July 29).
Like most, if not all, Ravens fans, I am also a fan of Mr. Jackson who brings a spark and unbridled enthusiasm to every game. It is his oft-stated goal to bring a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore.
However, that will be difficult to do while inactive. Mr. Jackson owes it to his team to be vaccinated. Until that occurs, any talk of a contract extension should be put on hold so that the team may better evaluate his commitment to it.
William T. Define, Lutherville
