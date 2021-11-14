Lamar Jackson should lead youngsters on vaccine | READER COMMENTARY

In response to your recent article, “‘Everybody wants No. 8′: As Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s star rises, youth football follows his lead″ (Nov. 11), I understand Lamar Jackson’s appeal as a football player, but I am crushed that he is not using his influence to urge everyone to become vaccinated against COVID-19.
We are still in the midst of a deadly pandemic and although things have improved, at least in Maryland, there are many places where that is not the case. Even in Baltimore, students are missing vital days in the classroom due to positive cases in their midst.
As Anthony Levine Sr. stated, “Everybody wants to be like Lamar Jackson.” Just think of the influence Mr. Jackson could have if only he advocated for all of us to be vaccinated. Until that happens, I’ll be happy when he performs well on the field, but I don’t want his number.
Karen S. Brown, Baltimore
