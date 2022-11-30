Does Lamar Jackson lack character? | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles for yardage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with quarterback Lamar Jackson about his profane postgame tweet directed at a fan, saying the language Jackson used was out of character (”Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s vulgar tweet was ‘so out of character for him,’ coach John Harbaugh says,” Nov. 28).

Let us hope this is the case.

Nevertheless, as Maya Angelou said: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

