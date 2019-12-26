The holiday season was in full swing, with high hopes for the Ravens, when I read that Lamar Jackson gifted Rolexes to his offensive line. So disappointing that in an age where professional athletes are making an insane amount of money he couldn’t have donated to charities — and done it in the name of his offensive line — then treated his teammates to dinner. Those players can all afford their own Rolexes, so it is very discouraging that someone didn’t give him a little guidance. It just flaunts the amount of money they make and don’t know what to do with. Sorry, Lamar, I am not such a big fan now.