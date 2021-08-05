xml:space="preserve">
Lamar Jackson has no excuse - and his team may pay the price | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 05, 2021 2:24 PM
Ravens' Lamar Jackson is all smiles after the team defeated Washington by score of 31 to 17 at FedEx Field on Oct. 4, 2020. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun).
Lamar Jackson getting COVID-19 for a second time. Really, there’s no excuse. (”Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is on 10-day window for return from COVID list; Gov. Hogan urges quarterback to get vaccinated,” Aug. 3).

Coach John Harbaugh said the situation is like an injury. He better hope it’s like an injury, because 612,000 Americans may have thought it was like an injury, but ended up 6 feet under. Here’s what No. 8 will face if the bug he caught the second time around goes the opposite way of Coach Harbaugh’s prediction: He will quickly realize that first, jobs are at stake; second, that revenues are at stake; and third, that fellow players and their families are going to be affected.

John Moran, Aiea, Hawaii

