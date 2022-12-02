Mike Preston is right about Lamar Jackson | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Mike Preston once again hits the nail on the head in his analysis of the issues around Lamar Jackson (”It’s time for Lamar Jackson to take charge — and the Ravens to stop coddling him,” Dec. 1). A short letter from a reader asks, “Does Lamar Jackson lack character?” The answer to the reader’s question is yes, and Mike Preston has honed in on this issue for the Ravens management to consider.

Fifty years ago when I was playing high school football, we were taught by our coaches that we needed to understand and possess a certain character when playing the game — poise. Jackson has no poise. Presumably, he was never taught it and he demonstrates that he lacks it. I think most Super Bowl winning (and regular playoff winning) quarterbacks have this character trait.

Jackson is not a rookie out of college. He is a 25-year-old man and his character development is not likely to change unless or until he has an experience that confronts him and he is forced to look in the mirror — with guidance from a personal coach for mental and emotional strength. If the Ravens do not see this and cannot address it, they are gambling a lot if they build their future around him.

— Jim Loving, Alexandria, Virginia

