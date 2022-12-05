Athletes should not have to apologize for expletives | READER COMMENTARY

I’m an educated 70-year-old man who is sick and tired of this whole notion that every statement that is made by a sports figure that seems or actually is insulting for no other reason than the use of expletives requires an apology. Says who? People should be able to speak their minds, sometimes an expletive here and there may be totally appropriate.

If Lamar Jackson is stressed about a comment, so be it (”The only reply Ravens’ star quarterback Lamar Jackson should ever post on Twitter: ‘Have a nice day!’” Nov. 28). The media controls, in so many ways, the news “agenda.” Somehow or another, they are the ones who keep an issue alive or choose to move on to the substance of the issue. In this case, it should be the Ravens seeming inability to win games where the winning margin is three points or less. Focus on that, not on the choice of words by any member of the team.

I can guarantee you that if Lamar is invited to speak to a roomful of 10-year old kids, he will not use an expletive. However, in the locker room or in the nether world of the internet, say what you want — so long as it only offends our sensibilities because it’s an expletive. Sports figures who are great are so because of their prowess on the “field” not because they are superb orators.

Comment on the game? Fine. Comment on the language used by a player? You’re missing the boat. I would like to end with an expletive but that would be inappropriate for a 70-year-old educated man.

— Ricardo Zwaig, Owings Mills

