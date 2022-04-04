Ivermectin is not a COVID treatment — period | READER COMMENTARY

In this Sept. 10, 2021, file photo, a syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended for use in horses only, rests on the box it was packaged in, in Olympia, Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Janine DiStephan, a veterinarian, defends irresponsible physician and always-a-critic, never a solution-suggester, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris for prescribing the antiparisitic drug ivermectin, which columnist Dan Rodricks, quite rightly, criticizes Mr. Harris for doing (”Ivermectin is still a wonder drug - for animals and people,” April 2).

Dr. DiStephan should stick to caring for animals, and Mr. Harris should not advise on humans. A major study published this month in The New England Journal of Medicine, a top peer reviewed publication, makes it crystal clear that ivermectin has absolutely no therapeutic effect on COVID-19. None. End the myth making.

Michael H. C. McDowell, Chestertown

