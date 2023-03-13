Bates wants to get tough on young offenders: Who has his back? | READER COMMENTARY

Support for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates and his more-than-commonsensical policies (”Illegal firearm possession needs firm response, says Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates,” March 7) for Baltimore are a continuing Rorschach test for Baltimore’s citizens and political representatives.

They passed the first one by electing him over his derelict predecessor, Marilyn Mosby. They can pass the second test by supporting his efforts for consistent implementation and more serious sentencing, serving and probation application for young offenders.

I am a political conservative, and it has been heartening to watch a Baltimore politician proffer tough but reasonable policies likely to put a dent in the violence in Baltimore that are gaining support from both sides of the aisle — so far.

— Richard E. Vatz, Towson

