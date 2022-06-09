Bates is top pick in state’s attorney race | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Steven Pinson scolds that Ivan Bates must get out of the race for Baltimore City State’s Attorney so that serial candidate Thiru Vignarajah can beat Marilyn Mosby (”Ivan Bates is helping Marilyn Mosby win reelection,” June 3). .

In the state’s attorney race four years ago, Mr. Bates received 22,619 votes to Mr. Vignarajah’s 18,130. Characterizing Mr. Bates as a possible “shill” for Ms. Mosby this time around is nonsensical: He filed and began campaigning for a better run office four months before she filed.

Careful readers of the news can reasonably conclude that both Ms. Mosby and Mr. Vignarajah have a shortage of management skills and integrity. If Mr. Bates takes Mr. Pinson’s advice, I will have no one to vote for.

— Sarah Lord, Baltimore

