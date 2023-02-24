Ex-judge: Mass incarceration won’t make Baltimore safer | READER COMMENTARY

I strongly urge Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and all those who support longer sentences to visit The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration in Montgomery, Alabama, to get an understanding of what they are supporting (”Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates wants longer gun sentences despite opposing research,” Feb. 15).
— Evelyn Omega Cannon, Baltimore
The writer is a retired Baltimore City Circuit Court judge.
