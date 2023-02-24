Ex-judge: Mass incarceration won’t make Baltimore safer | READER COMMENTARY

The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, opened to the public on April 26, 2018, in Montgomery, Alabama. The 11,000-square-foot museum is built on the site of a former warehouse where enslaved black people were imprisoned, and is located midway between a historic slave market and the main river dock and train station where tens of thousands of enslaved people were trafficked during the height of the domestic slave trade. (Los Angeles Times staff) (Equal Justice Initiative / Human Pictures)

I strongly urge Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and all those who support longer sentences to visit The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration in Montgomery, Alabama, to get an understanding of what they are supporting (”Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates wants longer gun sentences despite opposing research,” Feb. 15).

— Evelyn Omega Cannon, Baltimore

The writer is a retired Baltimore City Circuit Court judge.

