Ivan Bates is headed in the right direction | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent commentary in The Baltimore Sun (“100 days into his tenure, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates asks for ‘patience and participation,’” April 13), Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates demonstrates his commitment exactly correctly and reasonably without overpromising. It is an approach comparable to that of President John F. Kennedy in his tempered inaugural plea of “Let Us Begin” over 60 years ago.

His article shows humility (”there was a definite learning curve and a few bumps in the road”), hard practicality (the dropping of charges against Keith Davis, Jr. and resolving to secure life sentences against murderous miscreants and ensure police violence is not given a pass) and accountability (advocating for serious penalties for illegal firearm possession).

His intensive commitment to the critical goal to stop “Stop Snitchin” seems serious, if difficult.

Finally, his rhetorical style is perfect: earnest without the gratuitous anger at his audience offered by his predecessor, Marilyn Mosby, and without the unresponsive rhetoric of his mayor, Brandon Scott.

I think Baltimore can gain some confidence that at least the corner on confronting a violent city may be turned.

— Richard E. Vatz, Towson

