Yes, Ivan Bates, you have to follow state law on child interrogation | READER COMMENTARY

It is too bad Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates has apparently decided to blow all his credibility less than a year after taking office.

According to the recent article on child interrogation, he complained, “I received an email from a public defender in Baltimore City reminding me what the law was, almost waving it in my face, ‘Hey you can’t do this.’ That’s the mentality now given to the public defenders here in Baltimore City” (”Baltimore Police violating child interrogation law as prosecutors seek to repeal protections,” Sept. 5).

Yes, Mr. Bates, the attitude of public defenders and of most of the citizens of Baltimore is that you are not allowed to break the law just because you are in a position of authority. If you have a problem with that, you are in the wrong line of work, and I look forward to helping you get out of it in 2026.

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

