There is a bill before the Maryland legislature (S.B. 486 and H.B. 788) that would permit the itemizing of deductions on the Maryland income tax forms without requiring itemizing deductions on the federal income tax (“As Marylanders do their taxes, many are asking: Why’d I get such a big tax hike?” Feb. 15, 2019).
Allowing this will lower the state income tax payable to the state for a significant number of residents. Many people of the state currently do not itemize deductions on their federal income tax because the higher standard deduction exceeds what people can itemize. But the state standard deduction is lower than what people could itemize, resulting in a higher state income tax.
Permitting people to itemize on their state tax OR raising the Maryland standard deduction would result in lower state income taxes. I urge you to write your legislators to support this legislation.
Bill Mocarsky, Easton
