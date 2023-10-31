Israel-Hamas war is about survival of Jewish people | READER COMMENTARY

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) (Hatem Moussa/AP)

There has been much said about Israel’s response to the horrendous acts committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 or Black Saturday (”Israel expects ‘long’ ground war in Gaza to destroy Hamas and its many tunnels,” Oct. 27). I believe there are quite a few underlying issues.

Many Israelis are children of Holocaust survivors. When I lived on a kibbutz in the early 1970s, there were many people who had concentration camp numbers tattooed on their arms. It brings up feelings of rage. Children of Holocaust survivors suffer from the same post traumatic stress disorder as the survivors. Therefore, the slogan “Never Again” is ingrained in the Israeli culture.

Some people believe that Israel’s response does not adhere to the “rules of war.” When you attack the Jews like Adolf Hitler did, the response will be vicious. Let’s not forget that the Israeli Defense Force gave civilians time to get out before dropping a bomb. The Israelis have encouraged the civilians to head south from the start. Hamas will not let them go. Their intent is to make the world believe that the Israelis are treating the people of Gaza inhumanely. Many people are upset that innocent people are being injured or dying.

Why doesn’t Egypt or Saudi Arabia take these refugees in? Because they do not want them. What are they doing to protect their brethren? Do I like the fact that innocent children are being injured or killed? No, of course not. I have a moral compass. Hamas does not.

I believe this is the survival of the Jewish people. This could be our last chance. The son of the Hamas leader was interviewed on CNN. He said that Hamas’ goal is to spread Islam globally and to wipe out the Jews. If Hamas or any other radical group were to be successful in wiping out Israel, we are finished as a group of people. The rise in antiiemitism has spread throughout the world. It is prevalent on our university campuses.

I believe the Jewish people are at a critical point right now. I know innocent people will die on both sides, but I will tell you if someone raped, sodomized and tortured one of my children, I would react the same.

Ukraine is never criticized when that country sends missiles to Russia. Innocent people are affected by that. Why is it that every country in the world is allowed to defend itself except Israel?

I believe in this war you have to pick a side and I pick Israel.

— Joan Solomon, Pikesville

