Israel is in the right, Hamas in the wrong | READER COMMENTARY

Contrary to your editorial, I applaud President Joe Biden for his response to the current chapter of the Israel-Hamas conflict (”Biden’s restrained response to worsening Israeli-Palestinian conflict falls short,” May 17). His actions reflect not only that Israel is our ally, but that Hamas and the other prominent Palestinian faction in Gaza, Palestine Islamic Jihad, are considered terrorist organizations by the U.S. State Department.
President Biden recognized Israel’s right to defend itself from rocket attacks and has also vetoed resolutions in the UN Security Council that would hinder diplomatic efforts. He has thrown a bone to the 25 Democratic senators urging him to pressure Israel, saying simply that the conflict should “wind down.” That’s all they should get from him knowing that Israel is acting in self-defense by continuing to destroy the Hamas military infrastructure and leadership.
You should be concerned that Hamas sets up military targets among civilians, which produces innocent victims or that they have intelligence offices in the same building as The Associated Press offices (which Israel warned before bombing, so there were no casualties). Hamas isn’t stupid when it comes to public relations and propaganda, and you took the bait.
And if you want a two-state solution, you should prod the Palestinians to acknowledge the right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state. After 73 years of statehood, Israel has never been granted acceptance by the Palestinians. They only want Israel destroyed and they are proving it again.
Jeb Brownstein, Baltimore
