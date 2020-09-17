xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Middle East peace initiative deserves greater attention | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 17, 2020 2:33 PM
President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

It is so distressing that despite an historic Middle East peace pact, it only garnered a page 5 article. The whole article should have been on the front page (“A ‘new’ Mideast? Israel signs agreements with United Arab Emirates and Bahrain formally establishing diplomatic relations,” Sept. 15).

At least there were several pictures. This is just another proof that no matter what President Donald Trump manages to attain and no matter how hard he fights, it is not enough. How about giving credit where credit is due? You would certainly do that for a liberal cause.

Advertisement

Jinni Fitzgerald, Lutherville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement