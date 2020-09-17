Middle East peace initiative deserves greater attention | READER COMMENTARY

It is so distressing that despite an historic Middle East peace pact, it only garnered a page 5 article. The whole article should have been on the front page (“A ‘new’ Mideast? Israel signs agreements with United Arab Emirates and Bahrain formally establishing diplomatic relations,” Sept. 15).
At least there were several pictures. This is just another proof that no matter what President Donald Trump manages to attain and no matter how hard he fights, it is not enough. How about giving credit where credit is due? You would certainly do that for a liberal cause.
Jinni Fitzgerald, Lutherville
