Students aren’t wrong to protest Israel’s actions in Gaza | READER COMMENTARY

Palestinian supporters gather last month for a protest of Israeli attacks that have so far killed thousands of civilians in Gaza at Columbia University in New York. File. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

David Brooks is only a few years older than I am, but his perspective on college students and their concerns is stuck in the distant past. His recent commentary, “Universities are failing at inclusion” (Nov. 16), presumes that the college students protesting Israeli genocide in Gaza are somehow confused to the point of being delusional.

In fact, like many of us whose college days are long past, they have become aware that Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians is unconscionable and that American support for the current slaughter is horrific.

Advertisement

— Sue Battle-McDonald, Timonium

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.