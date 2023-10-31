Destruction rained down on innocents in Gaza is barbaric | READER COMMENTARY

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Monday, Oct 30, 2023. ( AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) (Fatima Shbair/AP)

The daily images from the Gaza Strip are horrific, and now with a total blackout, they are somehow even worse (”Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals,” Oct. 30).

The babies, the women, the relentless bombings of civilians proceeds in darkness, but we cannot unsee what we have been watching unfold for weeks.

Yes, the Hamas attack on innocent Israelis was barbaric, but the continuing bombardment of innocents in Gaza is its own version of the Holocaust. The United States is on the wrong side of history in this one.

— Nancy Sinclair, Towson

