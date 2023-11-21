Describing Jews as colonizers is antisemitism | READER COMMENTARY

A reader states unequivocally that criticism of the state of Israel is not anti-Jewish (”Criticism of Israel not always an attack on Judaism,” Nov. 14). I fully agree. As a Jew and ardent Zionist, I also have been critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his populist far-right regime, and I, too, deplore the continued expansion of settlements on the West Bank.

However, it all depends on the specifics of the criticism. Some criticism has been reasonable and constructive. Other criticism has displayed blatant antisemitism, such as the statement “from the river to the sea” on a protestors sign suggesting that there is no place for a Jewish homeland in the Middle East, which was shared on social media by the Maryland-based immigrants’ rights group CASA, which also argued that the Arabs are the indigenous people to the region and that Jews are colonizers (and for which it has since apologized).

I would consider that claim antisemitic, considering that Jews have lived continuously in Palestine since well before the days of King David and are absolutely indigenous to that area.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

