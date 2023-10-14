Sun readers seek to add context — sometimes conflicting — to Hamas attack on Israel and response to it | READER COMMENTARY

Pro-Palestine demonstrators stop a pro-Israel demonstrator during a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York. Hamas militants launched an unprecedented surprise attack Oct. 7 killing hundreds of Israeli civilians, and kidnapping others. The Israeli military is pulverizing the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip with airstrikes. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

‘The people of Israel live’

On Oct. 7, during the Holiday of Simcha Torah, the terrorist organization Hamas initiated another round of violence on the people of Israel. Over 1,000 Israelis have lost their lives to this senseless, hate fueled violence. More than 2,800 have been injured. The human toll is equally horrific on the Gazan side due to the action (or inaction) of Hamas and the defensive moves of the Israel Defense Forces.

Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists (or “militants” as many media outlets call them) are very clear on their desires. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” ― of Jews, because they all will be dead. They want to rid the land of the Jews. Hamas and similar groups have no interest in peace or a two-state solution. They have no interest in Zionism.

Zionism is the belief that the Jewish people should have a place to call home. That home is Israel. Anti-Zionists believe that the Jews should continue to be cast away in a never-ending diaspora, that the Jewish people are a lower class of person (or not persons at all) undeserving of a home. To be anti-Zionist is to be discriminatory on the basis of religion: It is antisemitism.

This is not to say any criticism of Israel is antisemitic. Quite the contrary, Israelis and Jews (one need not be Jewish to be an Israeli) across the globe are critical of Israel and its leaders, just as any free person would be of any government. It is a healthy part of democracy, of which Israel is the only one in the Middle East. For example, I am no fan of Benjamin Netanyahu or the recently proposed changes to the Israeli judiciary.

In no way do I wish to belittle the pain felt on either side. Loss of a home, loss of friends, loss of family, loss of co-workers, loss of loved ones. Each loss is like an entire world being destroyed. Let there be a day when nation will no longer lift up sword against nation, nor there be war any more. Let the world be free from the terror of Hamas. AM YISRAEL CHAI!

— Harrison Linker, Lutherville-Timonium

Unbiased reporting on Israel-Hamas war appreciated

President Joe Biden’s rock-solid support for Israel was received by the Israeli government and its citizens with respect and deep appreciation (”The United States stands with Israel,” Oct. 9). Among the noteworthy comments was a tweet from former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren: “President Biden’s speech was the most passionately pro-Israel in history. Our people will always remember and cherish this speech and the man who delivered it.”

But not everyone believes the president is deserving of such high praise. Despite Biden’s pitch-perfect reaction, right-wing media outlets, especially Fox News, in furtherance of their efforts to advance the political positions of the Republican Party and Donald Trump, have drummed up a counternarrative accusing Biden of knowingly lying to the American public about Iran’s complicity in the assault.

Politicizing the carnage and slaughter of innocents with biased reporting is beyond the pale, even for a news network like Fox, where truth is an inconvenience and conspiracy theories abound.

— Jane Larkin, Tampa, Florida

Palestinians must have equal rights in one state with Israelis

“Israel forms wartime Cabinet” (Oct. 12) raises a question. How do two wrongheaded factions come together to get an agreement on ending apartheid in Israel/Palestine? I hope the answer is out there waiting to happen.

The oppressor is Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. And the oppressed are the Palestinians. I was told that when abuse exists in a family, unless there is intervention the abuse will continue with the next generation. Of course, Hamas must be condemned for its massive disregard for basic human rights. But we must also condemn the fact that the Palestinians have been suffering under a 70-year occupation.

Once the world community takes significant action against the occupation, then serious dialogue about treating Palestinians with respect can happen. Forget about a two-state solution. Palestinians must have equal rights in one state with the Israelis. Otherwise, the cycle will continue, and for sure Israel will again be condemned for engaging in collective punishment. Note that significant change came to Northern Ireland when both sides engaged in serious dialogue.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

We should not second guess Israel’s response or methods

Many commentators have called the horrific attack on Israel by Hamas “Israel’s 9/11.” They are wrong. The only event in American history that is remotely similar to Hamas’ Shabbat/Simhat Torah invasion of Israel is the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. But unlike Hamas, which beheaded, dismembered and raped innocent women, children and older people, Japan attacked a purely military target. Very few American casualties were civilians.

We need to bear in mind how the U.S. responded to the Japanese attempt to destroy America’s Pacific line of defense. President Roosevelt articulated our war aim in two simple, clear words: unconditional surrender. To accomplish that goal, we used every means at our disposal to crush Japan’s military and civilian institutions — laying waste to dozens of Japan’s cities, its economy, its navy and its air force. In the process, hundreds of thousands of Japanese civilians were killed or wounded. When the war ended, Japan literally lay prostrate at the feet of General MacArthur and his occupation force.

I would argue that the existential threat Hamas and its patrons represents to Israel is far more serious than the threat Japan represented to our country in 1941. Whatever Israel does to vindicate its right to exist and thrive in its historic homeland is for the people of Israel to decide. As one of our strongest and most important allies, Israel is entitled to all the support we can provide. But as the Israelis go about the task of ensuring that they never again have to deal with such depraved evil, we should not second guess them or their methods.

— Benjamin Rosenberg, Baltimore

Jews and Palestinians share basic equality of humanity

I am relieved to see Nathan Feldman’s op-ed of Oct. 10 (“Israel-Gaza war: ‘We must be kind to people, and ruthless against oppression’”) stressing the basic equality and humanity of Palestinians and Jews. I wish The Sun’s editorial was as evenhanded as Mr. Feldman’s letter. The Hamas attack is not justifiable, but it is a predictable consequence of many decades of apartheid policies. Two million Gazans have been under blockade for 16 years, and now are threatened with total siege. If Israel carries out its monstrous threat — which is even more unjustified than the Hamas attack — tens of thousands of Palestinians will die by bombing, infection, starvation and thirst.

Considering the extent to which the Israeli government has been openly taking Palestinian land and explicitly condoning settler violence, the United States’ one-sided policy of giving billions of dollars in military aid to Israel and only moral advice to Palestinians should be rebalanced.

— Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

People of Gaza are responsible for Hamas’ actions

The war between Israel and Hamas may seem asymmetrical in that Israel is an entire nation and Hamas is merely a terrorist organization (”Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin to introduce bipartisan resolution backing Israel,” Oct. 13).

But that’s not quite right. The people of Gaza elected Hamas as their duly elected government. The people of Gaza celebrated in the streets when their duly elected government sent terrorists into Israel to commit atrocities against civilians without any warning.

Now, they complain that the situation in Gaza is bad. What did they expect when their government sent terrorists to rape and kill women and children in Israel?

They complain that Gaza has been under a blockade for many years and that the people of Gaza were not allowed to cross into Israel to find work. What did they expect when, before the blockade, their duly elected government sent suicide bombers into Israel to explode their bombs in crowds of innocent civilians? Before this escalation by Hamas, the government of Israel allowed food and medical supplies into Gaza. So it wasn’t quite a blockade.

The elected government of Gaza kept shooting ordinance into Israel over the years, and the blockade continued. Again, what did the people of Gaza expect?

The situation in Gaza could have improved. All they had to do was stop electing Hamas, and stop sending rockets and suicide bombers into Israel. The people of Gaza kept electing Hamas because they buy into the Hamas concept of eliminating Israel.

That’s not going to happen. Israel is not going to allow Gaza to eliminate Israel. As long as the people of Gaza commit atrocities, they must expect retaliation.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

