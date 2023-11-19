Palestinian children are not propaganda | READER COMMENTARY

Diane Gensler’s recent commentary on news coverage of the war in Gaza (”Don’t be fooled by Hamas’ propaganda,” Nov. 14) and the letter to the editor from Henry Farkas with its callous description of the plight of 2 million Palestinian noncombatants both deserve rebuttals (”Hamas deserves blame for civilian deaths in Gaza,” Nov. 15).

More than 1 million people have migrated south. Farkas writes: “The dislocation in Gaza would have been a bus or car ride of no more than a few hours for each dislocated person …. They gave the civilians somewhere to go, and they allowed them time to get there.” He ignores that the road is often blocked with rubble and the circumstances of the Israeli illegal collective punishment — announced by Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant — to cut off water, food and electricity. He ignores the facts that many of those migrating south are mourning dead relatives or are injured themselves, and that many reportedly have been killed by Israeli bombs while seeking safety.

Gensler wrote to counteract Hamas propaganda: “I see images of adults in Gaza carrying the bodies of children. Our hearts bleed for them. It’s more unnecessary, tragic loss of life. But the fanatical ideology of Hamas is furthered with the printing of these photographs. Why? Because this is what Hamas wants you to see, and they have designed it this way.” Dead children are not propaganda. More children have already been killed in Gaza than in all other wars worldwide combined since 2109, according to Save the Children.

Israel is making sure that aid allowed into Gaza is pitifully insufficient. Hamas’ crimes do not mitigate Israel’s guilt. Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territory has escalated over several decades. By providing massive military aid, our own U.S. government is complicit in these crimes — even while publicly begging Israel to relent through “pauses” or other insufficient means.

— Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

