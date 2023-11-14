Cease-fire will cost lives of Israeli soldiers | READER COMMENTARY

People gather outside UN headquarters in Jerusalem to call for the return of the hostages kidnapped during the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue/AP)

I am appalled that Israel must agree to demands that it pause in its campaign against the murderous Hamas (”Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital as Netanyahu dismisses calls for a cease-fire,” Nov. 12).

As a naval officer, I was taught that in battle, momentum is everything and that loss of momentum allows the enemy to regroup and become stronger, and that is exactly what will happen when Israel pauses for “humanitarian” purposes. It will simply allow Hamas to regroup and strengthen its opposition to Israeli forces. Many Israelis will be lost in the process.

What other country has been forced to pause in its battle for survival? I don’t recall America pausing in its battle against Germany and Japan in World War II or being required to pause in its ill-fated war Vietnam. This is another example of holding Israel and Jews to a higher standard.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

