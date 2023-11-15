Hamas deserves blame for civilian deaths in Gaza | READER COMMENTARY

Friends and family attend the funeral of Elya Hatzroni and Liel Hatzroni at kibbutz Revivim, in southern Israel, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, who were killed in a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Patricia Steckler wrote an impassioned commentary in favor of peace in Gaza (”Another war, another forced relocation. Why can’t we make room for peace on this vast planet?” Nov. 13). She specifically wrote about the evil of forced dislocation. She compared the forced dislocation of the civilians in Gaza to the Trail of Tears. This comparison shows great disrespect for Native Americans.

The Trail of Tears was a forced dislocation of over a thousand miles on foot. The dislocation in Gaza would have been a bus or car ride of no more than a few hours for each dislocated person if Hamas, the government of the people of Gaza, had allowed it to happen.

The Israeli government could have attacked all of Gaza leaving civilians nowhere to go. They didn’t do that. They gave the civilians somewhere to go and they allowed them time to get there.

All wars cause civilians to relocate outside the war zone. When it became clear that Hamas was not allowing their citizens to relocate, Israel went on to the next step in their plan.

The infrastructure of the Hamas war machine is hidden in a complex web of tunnels under civilian areas of Gaza. Israel sent warnings to civilians in Gaza before sending rockets. Did Hamas send warnings to Israel before their terrorists, rapists and child abusers attacked?

Israel has a military objective, destruction of the terrorist infrastructure under Gaza and capture of the Hamas militants and their enablers. It’s difficult, and it will take a long time.

Hamas had a different kind of military objective. Invade Israel, rape, murder and kidnap enough people in Israel so that Israel would be forced to declare all out war on Hamas.

Well, they did. This is what all out war looks like when the enemy uses their own civilians as human shields.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

