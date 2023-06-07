Israel remains an apartheid state | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ramallah governor Laila Ghannam, with a white scarf, carries the body of 2-year-old Palestinian toddler Mohammed al-Tamimi upon his arrival at the Palestine Medical Complex, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, June 5, 2023. The Palestinian toddler who was shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank last week died of his wounds on Monday, Israeli hospital officials said. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) (Nasser Nasser/AP)

In his recent letter to the editor, Stephen A. Silver observes that “[Israel] remains the Middle East’s only liberal democracy” (”At 75, Israel remains a beacon of hope,” June 2). In truth, it is an apartheid state that suppresses and kills Palestinian people in the occupied territories. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, among many others, have for many years published evidence of this sad state of affairs.

As the Israeli government expands illegal settlements in occupied territories, Palestinians have had their homes and olive groves confiscated. They are denied free movement (which limits their ability to work their land) and adequate supplies of clean water. The Israeli blockade prevents medicines and other relief supplies from reaching Gaza.

Over 6,000 Palestinians have been killed in military or police actions since 2008, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. About half were killed by bombing and many were shot. During the same period, 300 Israelis were killed by Palestinians.

— Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

