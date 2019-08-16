Barring Congresswomen from Israel does nothing to help the dialogue

However, as a former Israel skeptic who was a participant in the Christian Leadership Institute at the Shalom-Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, I can say that sunlight is indeed the best disinfectant. After spending two summers in Israel and the West Bank, meeting religious and secular leaders on all sides of the conflict, I have a much richer understanding of the Israel-Palestine stalemate. We spent time in refugee camps and settlements, with the families of suicide bombers and the families of their victims. We all came away with a real appreciation for the different challenges faced by Israelis and Palestinians, for the diversity of Israeli life and the richness of Palestinian culture. Most importantly we left understanding that above all, more dialogue and interaction is needed at all levels of discourse.