Headline misleads in coverage of attack in Israel | READER COMMENTARY

A terrorist enters an Israeli population center. He stabs five Jews, all private citizens, two of them fatally. He steals a car and kills another Jew by ramming into his car. As he attempts to flee, the murderer is shot and killed by an off-duty Israeli soldier. The Associated Press story correctly leads with the heinous murders of innocent civilians. But The Baltimore Sun’s headline is this: “Soldier kills Palestinian man after fatal attack, Israel says” (Nov. 16).
Really? That’s the story, or so “Israel says?” This headline is repugnant. It is biased and misleading.
Advertisement
— Jeffrey D. Silverberg, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.