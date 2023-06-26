Israel’s human rights record remains deplorable | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Naghniyeh died from wounds sustained in an Israeli military raid on Monday that triggered some of the fiercest fighting with Palestinian militants in years. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

The recent letter to the editor, “Israel is not an apartheid state” (June 17), falsely claims that only pro-Palestinian groups accuse Israel of apartheid when, in fact, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the leading Israeli peace group B’Tselem all have documented that Israel is a racist, apartheid nation. Israel’s own nation-state law clearly states that only Jews can be first class citizens while non-Jews, Muslims and Christians alike are, at best, second class citizens.

The letter also falsely mentions “disputed territories,” which are, in fact, illegally occupied Palestinian territories. To say that Israel seeks peace is laughable. What Israel wants in to continue stealing more Palestinian land until there is nothing left to negotiate. Finally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated publicly that there will never be a separate Palestinian state while he is in office.

Advertisement

— Ray Gordon, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.