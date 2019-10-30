House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is apparently bothered by the manner in which President Donald Trump handled the very successful annihilation of one of the world’s most dangerous and vicious criminals (“The takedown of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: The tip, the raid, the reveal,” Oct. 28). She seems upset that President Trump communicated with the Russians proximate to the beginning of the operation and continuing through to the final result, which was a successful mission and dead master terrorist.
Understanding the conditions on the ground over which this operation needed to be conducted, it was not only reasonable but imperative that the president alert various factions, all heavily armed, including the Russians, that “we” would be in their air space. It was also necessary to keep those factions informed (as much as was strategically possible) as to the intention and result of our incursion, hence the timely notification to the Russians.
In my personal opinion (and I can’t help but to think that perhaps President Trump was having the same thoughts), any notification of the Congress beforehand may have very well resulted in the leaking of the operation to the media. It is not as though this hasn’t happened in the past. Leaks have been made by both Republicans and Democrats, at times for political expediency. A leak in this case may very well have resulted in the abortion of the mission or the possible loss of the lives of our personnel.
Mr. Trump was right in keeping these cards very close to his chest. He was right in not informing members of Congress in advance, as the Congress has repeatedly demonstrated that it, as an entity, is not to be trusted.
Kudos to the extremely brave members of the U.S. military for the success of a very complex and dangerous operation. Kudos, too, to President Trump for his resolve in finding and bringing this murderous monster to justice. Well done to both!
Bob Di Stefano, Abingdon
