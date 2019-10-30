In my personal opinion (and I can’t help but to think that perhaps President Trump was having the same thoughts), any notification of the Congress beforehand may have very well resulted in the leaking of the operation to the media. It is not as though this hasn’t happened in the past. Leaks have been made by both Republicans and Democrats, at times for political expediency. A leak in this case may very well have resulted in the abortion of the mission or the possible loss of the lives of our personnel.