Father and son Ironmen: Remember the Hoyts | READER COMMENTARY

Ironman Maryland competitors Johnny, right, and Jeff Agar look on during the competition. After five attempts to complete an Ironman competition in as many years, the Agar father-son duo from Rockford, Michigan, finished the 140.6-mile course of Ironman Maryland in Cambridge just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 24. Johnny, 28, has cerebral palsy. (Baltimore Sun handout). (Courtesy of the Agar family)

Thank you very much for highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of Johnny Agar, his father Jeff and his mother Beki (“He wanted to become an Ironman. Inspired by Michael Phelps and helped by his father, he reached his goal in Maryland,” Sept. 26). Congratulations to them!

I was surprised, however, that the article did not reference Dick and Ricky Hoyt. That father-son team completed the Ironman World Championship for the first time in Hawaii in 1989 and subsequently finished thousands of other races of various distances. They have served as an inspiration to countless numbers of disabled endurance athletes.

It would surprise me if the Agars did not take their inspiration from the Hoyts.

— Henry Jampel, Towson

