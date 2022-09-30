Father and son Ironmen: Remember the Hoyts | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you very much for highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of Johnny Agar, his father Jeff and his mother Beki (“He wanted to become an Ironman. Inspired by Michael Phelps and helped by his father, he reached his goal in Maryland,” Sept. 26). Congratulations to them!
I was surprised, however, that the article did not reference Dick and Ricky Hoyt. That father-son team completed the Ironman World Championship for the first time in Hawaii in 1989 and subsequently finished thousands of other races of various distances. They have served as an inspiration to countless numbers of disabled endurance athletes.
It would surprise me if the Agars did not take their inspiration from the Hoyts.
— Henry Jampel, Towson
