Iraq invasion deserves its own war crimes trial | READER COMMENTARY

As a very active protester of the President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney invasion of Iraq, I read with great interest the article, “From the bloodshed, hope” (March 19). The author provides some data about those killed in the invasion, but fails to highlight the fact that the invasion was based on a lie. Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein did not have weapons of mass destruction.

Baltimore’s peace movement in 2003 engaged in teach-ins, rallies, petitions, protests and lots of lobbying. We managed to convince U.S. Sens. Paul Sarbanes and Barbara Mikulski and U.S. Reps. Cardin, Elijah Cummings and Connie Morella to vote against the invasion. Scott Ritter, a former weapons inspector, spoke at Stony Run Meetinghouse and was 98% confident that Iraq did not have nuclear weapons.

Eight of us were arrested at the Towson Town Center for handing out flyers listing five reasons not to go to war with Iraq. We were kept in custody for 16 hours and most of that time I was handcuffed to a railing.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin was indicted by the International Criminal Court for crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine. I strongly believe that Bush, Cheney, then-National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and all of the other architects of that brutal attack on the people of Iraq should be indicted as well.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

