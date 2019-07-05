U.S. can't afford a war with Iran

We are living in a very concerning situation with the current administration's warmongering efforts toward Iran (“Iran will increase uranium enrichment to ‘any amount we want,’ president says,” July 3). A war with Iran would be nothing more than another waste of trillions of tax dollars that could be going to building infrastructure, providing health care, funding education and other programs that actually help citizens. It is also important to know it won’t be the children of the war hawks in Washington and billionaires that fight this war. It will be young men and women who are my age from working-class families just like mine who go off and die in this conflict.

As citizens, we don’t even have things like transparent government, a fair election process, maintained roads, fully funded schools, a health care system where all our citizens have health insurance, affordable higher education, environmental protections, a fair criminal justice system, livable wages and more. Yet we are supposed to believe that the biggest issue we face and our enemy is a bunch of young adults around my age in Iran? I don’t buy it and neither should you. Our nation used to focus on being world leaders on everything from science to providing an opportunity for our citizens to be all they can be and everything in between. However, today that is sadly no longer the case. What remains is a political system that is so entrenched by money and partisan politics that everything thing is controlled by special interests that the only thing we seem to be able to get accomplished is starting new wars.

Don’t believe me? The White House sent an unclassified report to Congress stating the U.S. is officially fighting wars in seven countries. We can’t continue to do this with so many issues affecting us at home. That is why it is time to embrace a new generation of leadership. One that not only changes our broken political system that can’t get anything done but also ends the decades of horrible foreign policy that has only resulted in endless war, thousands of preventable deaths and the destabilization of several parts of the world from South America to the Middle East. We must elect leaders that implement policies that allow us to dream and be world leaders when it comes to policy, innovation and science once more.

We can accomplish this goal but only if we come together and organize for it. Then we can usher in a new era of how government in a representative democracy is supposed to be. It all starts by opposing a war in Iran.

Jared Schablein, Pittsville

