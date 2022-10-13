Lesson from Iran: Cherish democracy | READER COMMENTARY

Nasi, last name unavailable, cries during a rally calling for regime change in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by Iran's notorious "morality police," in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Nasi's daughter was killed Jan. 8, 2020, when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 passenger airliner killing all 176 aboard. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) (Cliff Owen/AP)

Shervin Hajipour’s song “Baraye” has become Iranian young people’s anthem against the current religious despots and their morality police ruling with an iron fist for decades in Tehran. I recommend listening to this song, which has gone viral all over the world, now posted on YouTube. It is a soul stirring, rousing poem, at once tragic and exalting and profoundly sad yet hopeful, written for the Iranian people and in honor of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police who took her in because her hijab did not cover her hair properly.

Hajipour, who is a university student of economics is also a musician and composer. He was arrested by the Revolutionary Guard of Iran for the song and released. He is scheduled to face trial for his poem, derived from tweets posted by young Iranians that started with the Farsi word “baraye” meaning, “for.” The song is for so many different aspects of Iran that are condemnable and for the people who protest them and deplore them, for women and children, for innocent dogs disallowed in Iran, for a Persian cheetah that may go extinct and for freedom elusive and the seeking of freedom punishable by imprisonment and death under the harsh theocracy that is Iran.

As Bobby Ghosh of Bloomberg writes in his recent commentary, “Schoolgirls a formidable new foe for Iran’s ruthless supreme leader” (Oct. 6), the regime blames the U.S. and the West, as well as Israel, for the current mayhem in Iran and not itself. That tactic is not working — for now. But don’t underestimate the power of the sword versus the pen. In Russia, Belarus, China, Iran, Hungary, Poland and in West Africa where military coups have rolled in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea, freedom is a luxury for a majority of people and particularly for marginalized and targeted minorities.

I exhort the readers of The Baltimore Sun to cherish America’s democracy, cherish their personal freedoms, their right to speak out and write heartfelt criticisms of their political leaders to papers like The Sun, for such rights are being eroded all over the world and there are so many who don’t respect those rights here, who don’t hold the American democracy or the rule of law dear enough to fight for through the ballot box, activism or protests.

Vote for the American democracy come November, not for those who endorse and spread election lies and not for those who don’t believe in a peaceful transfer of power, and, however busy you are, however preoccupied, register and vote.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

