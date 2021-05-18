Make involuntary psychiatric commitments easier - and save lives in the process | READER COMMENTARY

The article dealing with the fact that the mental health law is flawed (“A Woodlawn man’s erratic behavior worried neighbors for years. Could something have been done before he killed 3 people?” May 16), states that “the killings are prompting questions about how Maryland handles cases of people who may be in a mental health crisis.” The law in Maryland for involuntary psychiatric commitment is among the strictest in the nation, and the judiciary system as well as other law enforcement agency tiptoe around it if possible.