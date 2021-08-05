Judicial investiture not the best example of democracy in action | READER COMMENTARY

An “investiture” is a ceremony to bestow a high rank upon an individual, like an inauguration or some military award ceremonies. In the United States, the investiture is often associated with the “elevation” of a new judge to the bench. In a recent Sun commentary, longtime corporate lawyer, Stephen B. Awalt, juxtaposes judicial investiture ceremonies with the U.S. Capitol riots, suggesting that judge investitures stand to remind us of the true democratic principles of the country (”On new judges, civic duty and the fragility of democracy,” July 28).
After unsuccessfully running for judge in 2106 myself, and, unsurprisingly, being denied a seat on the bench through the appointment process, I gagged ever so slightly after reading Mr. Awalt’s piece. Sure, I’m a public defender, like the author’s subject, but I’m an outspoken critic of the system. So, when I hear the term “investiture,” my mind immediately veers toward the idea of a pseudo-royal proceeding before an audience of sycophants from the legal and political community culminating in a coronation — essentially an enthronement. After all, the judge is going to be there for a good while (if retirement doesn’t come calling) ,and their power goes virtually unchecked. They could wield a scepter instead of a gavel.
Are there exceptions to the rule? Sure. There are perfectly reasonable, knowledgeable, hardworking and courteous judges. The problem is that few possess all of those traits, and too many are enthralled with their newfound power. They are masters of their mini-domains. And they never want to leave!
How does this happen? Through an appointment process (in Maryland) dominated by nepotism, politics and complacency. Instead of actual experience in practice — like having difficult trials, representing clients over a sustained period of time and an understanding of people — things like bar association memberships, political donations and who-knows-whom, seem to be what counts. And don’t dare rock the boat. People who seek the robe plan it out by following the bar association paths and literally sit on the committees that recommend judges until it’s their turn to cash in the chips. Heck, sometimes they don’t even abstain from recommendations when they’re in the mix. Meanwhile, the public doesn’t pay attention, and the legal community is too scared to speak up. We sit agape at investitures and tell ourselves that in some way a fancy ceremony to make a judge keeps democracy afloat.
What Mr. Awalt and so many righteous folks completely miss is that beyond the criminality, delusion and misguidance of Capitol rioters, exists a perfectly legitimate frustration with the insular nature of our governmental institutions, including courts. That frustration crosses party boundaries on the left and right. So, sure, investitures should mean something, but for me, I’m skipping them until I see progress in the process and better results in the justice system.
Todd Oppenheim, Baltimore
