Judicial investiture not the best example of democracy in action | READER COMMENTARY

How does this happen? Through an appointment process (in Maryland) dominated by nepotism, politics and complacency. Instead of actual experience in practice — like having difficult trials, representing clients over a sustained period of time and an understanding of people — things like bar association memberships, political donations and who-knows-whom, seem to be what counts. And don’t dare rock the boat. People who seek the robe plan it out by following the bar association paths and literally sit on the committees that recommend judges until it’s their turn to cash in the chips. Heck, sometimes they don’t even abstain from recommendations when they’re in the mix. Meanwhile, the public doesn’t pay attention, and the legal community is too scared to speak up. We sit agape at investitures and tell ourselves that in some way a fancy ceremony to make a judge keeps democracy afloat.