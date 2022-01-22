xml:space="preserve">
Thanks for calling out the I-95 speeders | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 22, 2022 11:47 AM
A sign warns motorists on Interstate 89 about the dangers of speeding in Bolton, Vermont. File. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot). (Toby Talbot/AP)

What a beautiful appeal by retired librarian Paula Beres to an Interstate 95 speedster (”Dear Interstate 95 speedster,” Jan. 18)! Who could fail to listen to such a plea? I suspect not only the speedsters on I-95 but those who endanger me as I travel Interstate-695, Interstate-70 and Interstate-83 by cutting across lanes and using the shoulder to become the “first and fastest,” to quote Paula.

I will add another major concern: drivers who fail to yield from an entrance ramp to these highways. You do not have the right-of-way!

I was a high school teacher for over 40 years. When I saw my students driving recklessly, I would call them out. My only recourse on the highways is the car horn.

Richard A. Disharoon, Parkville

