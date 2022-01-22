Thanks for calling out the I-95 speeders | READER COMMENTARY

What a beautiful appeal by retired librarian Paula Beres to an Interstate 95 speedster (”Dear Interstate 95 speedster,” Jan. 18)! Who could fail to listen to such a plea? I suspect not only the speedsters on I-95 but those who endanger me as I travel Interstate-695, Interstate-70 and Interstate-83 by cutting across lanes and using the shoulder to become the “first and fastest,” to quote Paula.
I will add another major concern: drivers who fail to yield from an entrance ramp to these highways. You do not have the right-of-way!
I was a high school teacher for over 40 years. When I saw my students driving recklessly, I would call them out. My only recourse on the highways is the car horn.
Richard A. Disharoon, Parkville
