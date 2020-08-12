Maryland needs better internet service across the state | READER COMMENTARY

From Maryland’s canal and railroad projects of the late 18th and early 19th centuries to the fiber optic cables and other technology underpinning the modern economy, Maryland’s infrastructure investments reflect Marylanders’ hopes for a prosperous future. If we want a more equitable future economy, we must find a way to more effectively deliver technology infrastructure that enables all Marylanders to succeed. Ready access to high-speed broadband throughout the state is one piece and we need to continue looking ahead.