Maryland needs better internet service across the state | READER COMMENTARY

The distinct takeaway from the recent article on deficiencies in necessary technology infrastructure is that it is a statewide matter. The article references several hundred thousand Marylanders without access to high-speed broadband, and various efforts across the state, including in Western and Southern Maryland, Baltimore and the Eastern Shore (”In 2020, many Marylanders still lack high-speed internet. And that’s a problem for work and school,” Aug. 7).
Maryland infrastructure improvement was a goal that focused state economic policy discussions in the decades following the American Revolution and which facilitated the development of Maryland’s fiscal and financing regimes, as is so effectively detailed in Alan M. Wilner’s “The Maryland Board of Public Works: A History” and Hugh Sisson Hanna’s “A Financial History of Maryland (1789-1848).”
From Maryland’s canal and railroad projects of the late 18th and early 19th centuries to the fiber optic cables and other technology underpinning the modern economy, Maryland’s infrastructure investments reflect Marylanders’ hopes for a prosperous future. If we want a more equitable future economy, we must find a way to more effectively deliver technology infrastructure that enables all Marylanders to succeed. Ready access to high-speed broadband throughout the state is one piece and we need to continue looking ahead.
Colin C. Richard, North Potomac
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.