Rein in the internet’s hate-baiting-for-profit | READER COMMENTARY

Michelle Goldberg’s outstanding commentary about social media leads me to the unmistakable conclusion that human beings cannot handle the social interactions on the internet in numerous online platforms such as Facebook (”We should all know less about each other,” Nov. 2).
Where can one hate with impunity and then have that hate reinforced every night on cable news? Who knew hate was so darn profitable? Fox knew and Facebook knew. NBC and others got the message. People are making billions of dollars or furthering their political careers on the basis of our citizens hating each other. How is that not madness?
If the lies, misinformation and hate-baiting propaganda remain unregulated, expect more deadly violence like the insurrection on Jan. 6.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.