Pandemic underscores ‘redlining’ of broadband service in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

In a mere five months, our nation will face an election. When we cast our votes, we can choose to elect a president and members of the Congress who have the resolve to address the educational inequities confronting us. We don’t have to wait for a recurrence of COVID-19 or another epidemic to address the educational disadvantages that poor families face every day. Quality internet access, like water and utility service, is so central to our lives that we must regard it as a “public good.” We can make high-quality internet access available to everyone in this country, just as many other developed countries already do — whether it’s delivered via cable, fiber, satellite or a combination of technologies. We can prorate the cost, recognizing that we would be investing in an entire generation of young people. We just have to decide to elect people with the vision, compassion, and determination to make it happen. That’s what the New Deal did in the 1930s and we can do it again in the 2020s by establishing universal broadband internet service as an educational right for all our citizens.